Her Honor: A Conversation with Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell takes place on February 9

Listen to a special conversation with Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, author of Her Honor: My Life on the Bench…What Works, What’s Broken, and How to Change It (2021) on Thursday, February 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Reserve your spot online.

As the first female African American judge in Northern California and the first female African American Superior Court judge in Santa Clara County, Judge Cordell was an trailblazer in the courtroom and beyond.

In her debut book, Her Honor, Judge Cordell provides a rare insider account of our legal system, sharing vivid stories of the cases that came through her courtroom and revealing the strengths and flaws within our courts. From supporting restorative justice to ending school segregation, she strove to make the imperfect system as fair as possible.

Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell is a frequent legal commentator on news outlets including NPR, CNN, and MSNBC. Prior to her time on the bench, she was the first lawyer to open a private practice in East Palo Alto, CA, and was an Assistant Dean of Stanford Law School.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.