It’s a rainy weekend in Menlo Park

The weekend brought off and on rain showers — some of them heavy — to Menlo Park

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s gauge registered 0.79″ on Saturday and 0.42″ today as of 3:30 pm. That brings the season-to-date to 25.06″, making it a respectable rain season no matter what happens going forward.

The off again/on again rain also produced some rainbows, as captured by photographer Betsy Sergeant Snow.

Photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow (c) 2023