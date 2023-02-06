St. Bede’s Episcopal Church celebrates 60 years in Menlo Park

St. Bede’s Episcopal Church is celebrating 60 years of serving Menlo Park.

Founded on Christmas Day 1962 with the overflow from the congregation of Trinity Church on Ravenswood Avenue, the church was dubbed “Bede’s in the Weeds” for being situated in an as-yet undeveloped section of Menlo Park, close to the Sand Hill Road entrance to Highway 280.

The church’s namesake is a scholar from the seventh century who assimilated scientific, musical and Biblical knowledge and whose meticulously-referenced Ecclesiastical History of the English People set a new standard for historical writing. Bede’s name was chosen to honor the church’s proximity to Stanford University, and to this day its culture leans toward inquiry, open discussion, and appreciation of differences.

St. Bede’s has a synergistic relationship with non-profit organizations that support the local community, such as LifeMoves and Ecumenical Hunger Program. In 2022 the church participated in five different charitable drives, including a dinner for 110 residents of the First Step for Families shelter in San Mateo, and 50 gift-filled stockings for local teens at Christmas.

A dinner gala was held on February 4 to celebrate the church’s 60th anniversary with former clergy and 85 parishioners old and new. The celebration also honored two years with current Rector and rock climber Daniel Spors (pictured).

A commendation from Bishop Marc Andrus, read aloud during the dinner, framed this anniversary in the context of the Civil Rights movement and the rise of Silicon Valley.

Top photo courtesy of St. Bede’s; photo of Dan Spors by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021