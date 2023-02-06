Spotted: Roaring San Francisquito Creek on December 31

Menlo Park resident Richard Hilt sent us this video of roaring San Francisquito Creek on New Year’s Eve day. He wrote:

“The USGS measuring location is adjacent to the Stanford Golf Course. For both the 1998 and 2003 rainstorms the height was at about 13.5 ft. The flood stage at that location is 14 ft, and we had about 10 ft clearance over New Years, so if the Creek went much higher, it would flood the Golf Course first and probably wouldn’t overflow the banks near us.”