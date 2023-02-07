Black Liberation Month Celebration set for February 11 in Menlo Park

by Contributed Content on February 7, 2023


Join the Menlo Park Library in celebrating the past, present, and future of Black Americans on this day of education, cultural remembrance and the presentation of the Youth Poster Exhibition.

On Saturday, February 11 from noon to 3:00 pm,  local heroes of the Belle Haven and nearby communities will be celebrated. Hear inspiring words of strength, triumph and resilience. The day will wrap up with a children’s storytelling show at 2:00 pm.

The event takes place at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library, 413 Ivy Dr.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search