Black Liberation Month Celebration set for February 11 in Menlo Park



Join the Menlo Park Library in celebrating the past, present, and future of Black Americans on this day of education, cultural remembrance and the presentation of the Youth Poster Exhibition.

On Saturday, February 11 from noon to 3:00 pm, local heroes of the Belle Haven and nearby communities will be celebrated. Hear inspiring words of strength, triumph and resilience. The day will wrap up with a children’s storytelling show at 2:00 pm.

The event takes place at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library, 413 Ivy Dr.