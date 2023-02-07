Meetings on February 8 and 11 in advance City Council decision on Middle Avenue Complete Street project

The Middle Avenue Complete Street project proposes bicycle and pedestrian improvements along the entire length of Middle Avenue between El Camino Real and Olive Street. Here is some updated information from the Middle Ave Complete Streets Project on the City website.

The City Council will hear potential actions on the project at its Feb. 14, 2022, City Council meeting.

Staff have recorded a project summary video that covers the outreach conducted for the project, City Council actions to date and options for installation of a bikeway.

Staff have previously prepared a compilation of results from the survey and public meetings.

In advance of the February 14 City Council meeting, Council member Maria Doerr and Betsy Nash, along with Complete Streets Commission Chair Sally Cole and City staff, are holding two informal meetings with the community:

Virtual Middle Avenue Community Dialogue

Wednesday, February 8, from 5:00 to 6:30 pm

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89741230007?pwd=ZzZ1NE50ODhieGFGQjRZUGNYSmpHdz09

Zoom Meeting ID: 897 4123 0007 Passcode: 616362

In-Person Middle Avenue Community Dialogue

Saturday, February 11 from 3:00 to 4:30bpm

Jack W. Lyle Park at Middle Avenue and Fremont Street