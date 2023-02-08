Last call for Teresa’s Antiques 100% for charity

Through February 2023, Teresa’s Antiques will donate 100% of your purchase price to three local non-profits — LifeMoves, Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF), or the Riekes Center. Simply fill out the form provided at checkout.

Alex Beltramo, whose mother owns the antique shop, let us know that it would be closing at the end of this month.

Teresa’s antiques is located at 842 Santa Cruz Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11am-4pm, or by appointment. For more information, call the store at 650-338-1724 or visit their website.

Photo by Robb Most shows Teresa with grand niece Lisa Hewitt (c) 2022