Friends of the Library seeking donations in advance of March book sale

The Menlo Park Friends of the Library will host a huge two-day Book Sale on March 3 and 4. This is its first sale of the year, and it will be held on Friday afternoon from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. There are thousands of books to sell plus loads of CDs, DVDs, games, and puzzles.

Donation request: In the meantime, if you have books, media, or jigsaw puzzles to donate, the Friends would love to have them! Donations can be dropped off on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12:00 to 3:00 pm.

Checkout www.friendsmpl.org for donation guidelines. Also, if our donation windows are inconvenient for you or if you have a very large donation, please send us an email or give us call to arrange a time to drop off your items.