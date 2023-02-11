Menlo Park non-profit Community Equity Collaborative announces new Rainbow Kids webinar series

Community Equity Collaborative (CEC), in partnership with the San Mateo County Pride Center (SMCPC) is unveiling its Rainbow Kids webinar series dates for 2023. Registration is now open for each of the four virtual training dates: February 15, April 19, June 21 and September 7.

Rainbow Kids is an innovative equity initiative to provide parents and educators of young children with practical tools as they explore who they are and who is in their world.

According to Menlo Park preschool owner and CEC organizing member, Heather Hopkins: “Children form foundational concepts of gender, families, and love before the age of five. Cultivating inclusive environments to welcome a child’s evolving sense of self is essential in these early years.”

Unfortunately, there are very few accessible options for parents and caregivers to navigate these topics, which can feel unfamiliar or complex. To bridge this resource gap, Rainbow Kids provides a 90-minute training addressing why and how to talk with young children about diversity as it relates to gender, love and family.

Facilitators Azisa Todd (Lead Trainer, SMCPC) and Nathanael Flynn (early educator) offer age-appropriate guidance on topics such as understanding LGBTQ+ identities and using inclusive language along with practical strategies to support a young child’s evolving sense of self and others.

The Rainbow Kids webinar debuted in April 2022, receiving high marks from participants and local partners. CEC Executive Director Dayna Chung, who is a Menlo Park resident, said: “Ninety-seven percent of attendees surveyed said the topics presented were relevant and that they would recommend Rainbow Kids to others. This data affirms both the great need and positive impact of resources like these.”

Attendees particularly liked being presented with various scenarios with guidance from the facilitators. CEC also developed online resources for continued learning as well as created awareness-building materials with simple messages about gender, love and family in early childhood.

With funding from Silicon Valley Community Foundation and support from community partners including 4Cs of San Mateo County, First5 of San Mateo County and the Child Care Partnership Council, CEC expanded its ability to share these resources and increase awareness throughout the Bay Area’s parent and early childhood education communities. CEC has also begun development of a Spanish-language version of the training for the Latinx community that speaks specifically to its cultural and religious norms. Anyone interested in learning more or registering can visit https://bit.ly/Rainbow-Kids.