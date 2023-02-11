Overnight downpour adds to rain total in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on February 11, 2023

Rain pounded the rooftops of Menlo Park and surrounding communities overnight with daybreak bringing a mixture of sun and clouds — and very cool daytime temperatures.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.22″ in his digital gauge, bringing the season-to-date total to 25.26″.

The accompanying photo was taken at Portola Vineyards at 3:30 pm today. By 4:00 pm, the clouds had vanished and blue skies appeared.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

