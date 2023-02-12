Menlo Park Boy Scout Troop 109’s Miguel Estrada attains Eagle Scout rank

Menlo Park Boy Scout Troop 109 member Miguel Estrada became the latest Scout to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

To reach the rank of Eagle Scout, Miguel earned a minimum of 22 merit badges, served in troop leadership for a minimum of 6 months and planned, developed and led a community service project. Only ~4% of all Boy Scouts will achieve the Eagle rank.

Miguel’s Eagle Scout project was refurbishing a portion of the play area at Littlest Angels Preschool in Menlo Park. The project involved leading a team in various activities including, clearing an overgrown fence and play area, refinishing an outdoor wall so it could be used for outdoor chalk art and making the cleared fence area accessible for outdoor art projects.

Miguel is currently a Senior at Woodside High School and is actively involved with the Water Polo and Swim teams. He is an avid golfer and musician. He is awaiting to hear acceptances to what colleges he may attend.

Here are some quotes from Miguel: ” Always stay motivated and don’t give up on yourself.” “With persistence comes success.” “Always set achievable goals for yourself because results always matter.”