Proposed zero emission landscaping equipment rules in Menlo Park

Menlo Park residents want the City to address noise and air pollution caused by gas powered gardening equipment with proposed new rules for zero emission equipment.

The City Council will decide on new rules in April or May 2023. If approved:

Use of gas-powered leaf blowers and string trimmers (weed whackers) will not be allowed starting July 2024.

Use of other gas-powered gardening equipment such as chain saws, lawnmowers and hedge trimmers would not be allowed starting January 2029.

More information can be found at menlopark.gov/zele

Take action

Tell us your thoughts at publicinput.com/zele (en espanol @ publicinput.com/zeles) Spread the word to your gardener about the survey and give them the electric equipment discount handout. Avid walker in your neighborhood? Print or pick up printed copies of the electric equipment discount handout during business hours at the Building Permit counter at City Hall (701 Laurel St.). Give to gardeners you see in your neighborhood or gently place on gardener’s vehicle. Come to a virtual meeting to learn about proposed rules, alternatives to gas powered landscaping equipment, gardeners’ feedback, and how you can help the community transition. Register at menlopark.gov/zele.

Saturday, March 4, from 10–11 a.m.

Thursday, March 9, from 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, from 12:15–1:15 p.m.

Do you have questions or need help? Email Sustainability Manager Rebecca Lucky. Subscribe to updates on this topic under Projects at menlopark.gov/subscribe.