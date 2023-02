Caroline Mustard and Katy Lea at Kepler’s on February 15

Join Caroline Mustard and Katy Lea, two local artists and authors self-described as “Two Brita who live to draw”, who will be signing copies of their new book The Joy of Drawing A Beginner’s Manual at Kepler’s starting at 1:00 pm this Wednesday, February 15. The book is recommended for anyone who wants to make learning to draw easy and fun.