Discuss novel Black Buck with Menlo Park Library Fiction group on February 14

Described as being for fans of Sorry to Bother You and The Wolf of Wall Street, Mateo Askaripour’s Black Buck is a fast-paced, satirical novel about a young man given a shot at stardom as the lone Black salesperson at a mysterious, cultlike, and wildly successful startup where nothing is as it seems.

Discuss it with the Menlo Park Library Fiction book on Tuesday, February 14 from 6:30 to 7:45 pm on Tuesday, February 14. Register via Zoom.

Mateo Askaripour’s work aims to empower people of color to seize opportunities for advancement, no matter the obstacle. He was chosen as one of Entertainment Weekly’s “10 rising stars to make waves in 2021,” and his writing has appeared in The New York Times, Entrepreneur and Lit Hub.

The Fiction Book Group meets online on the second Tuesday of each month.