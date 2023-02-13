Health Impacts and Legalities of Cannabis Use in Youth is topic on February 15

How does cannabis use impact the health and well-being of adolescents? And how has legalization changed the access to marijuana in our communities? What should parents know about the emerging cannabis industry?

Learn more on Wednesday, February 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

Lynn Silver, MD, MPH, FAAP, is a pediatrician and public health expert who serves as a Senior Advisor at the Public Health Institute, a non-profit institution based in California. She is also a full-time Clinical Professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Lynn Silver has worked for greater access, equity, and effectiveness in public health for over 30 years. Her current work focuses on promoting policy and environmental changes to reduce the harmful use of marijuana products, along with regulation of the emerging cannabis industry.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Spanish interpretation will be available.