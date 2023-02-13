Mystery Readers host author Ellen Kirschman on February 15

Join the Menlo Park Library’s Mystery Readers online for a special author event on Wednesday, February 15, from 3:00 to 4:15 pm. Ellen Kirschman will talk about her Dot Meyerhoff mystery series. Register online.

Ellen Kirschman, Ph.D. is a police psychologist. In over 30 years as a clinical psychologist, Kirschman’s specialty has been treating first responders, police officers and firefighters suffering with work-related traumatic stress—earning her the informal title of “cop doc.”

Dr. Kirschman started out writing nonfiction, winning awards from the American Psychological Association and the California Psychological Association for books including I Love a Cop: What Police Families Need to Know; I Love a firefighter: What the Family Needs to Know; and (with co-authors Mark Kamena and Joel Fay) promoting Counseling Cops: What Clinicians Need to Know.

A transplanted New Yorker, Ellen Kirschman has been living in Northern California since The Summer of Love, currently calling Redwood City home.

Menlo Park’s Mystery Readers Group meets online on the third Wednesday of each month.