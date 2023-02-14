Global Language Storytime features Japanese on February 16

Enjoy this fun all-in-Japanese program from Poponta Children’s Cultural Society for children ages 2–5 with their grown-ups on Thursday, February 16, from 11:30 to Noon at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street).

The Global Language Storytime features a different language each month. This all-in-Japanese program features picture books, finger plays, puppets, kamishibai panel theater and more.

The Poponta Children’s Cultural Society is a volunteer organization that introduces Japanese language and culture through stories to Japanese-speaking children in the Bay Area.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.