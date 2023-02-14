Goat Hill Girls to perform on February 16

Emails Menlo Park resident Linda Maki: “Come on down and warm up with the hot sounds of the Goat Hill Girls as we take over the Java Jam this Thursday in one of our favorite places. Good food and drinks and that coffee aroma will be all around as you enjoy the top class picking and tight harmonies of the band. Cry in your beer at the sad ones, dance with the happy ones.”

Where – Los Gatos Coffee Roasting company 101 W. Main Street Los Gatos

When – Thursday 2/16/23; 7:00-9:00 pm

Who – The Goat Hill Girls: Kim Elking – mandolin. Lee Anne Welch – fiddle. Lisa Burns – bass. Sonia Shell – banjo. Linda Maki – guitar.

What – Bluegrass and country, a little Celtic, originals and old favorites too.