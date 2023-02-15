Applicants sought for Trustee Area Seven on San Mateo County Board of Education

The San Mateo County Board of Education is seeking applications from those interested in serving the remaining term of Trustee Joe Ross, who will step down from the Board in March. Trustee Ross represents Trustee Area Seven, which includes Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley, and a number of unincorporated areas of the county. A map of Trustee Area Seven can be found on the San Mateo County Office of Education website. The Board plans to make a provisional appointment in mid-March.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a registered voter in Trustee Area Seven and cannot be an employee of the San Mateo County Office of Education or a public school district in San Mateo County. Additional requirements for holding office can be found in Board of Education Policy 9220.

The person selected to fill this vacancy will serve through the end of Trustee Ross’ term, which ends December 13, 2024. A regular election will be held in November 2024 to fill this position for the following term. The appointed Board Member would be eligible to run for the Board position.

Applications and additional information are available on the San Mateo County Office of Education website. The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on February 20, 2023.

The Board asks that candidates plan to attend the March 1 and March 15 Board meetings.

Unless a petition calling for a special election is filed with the office of the County Superintendent of Schools within 30 days of the date of the provisional appointment, the appointment shall become permanent.