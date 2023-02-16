New below market rate rental housing units available

A total of eight 1-bedroom below market rate rental housing units are now available at Stanford Middle Plaza, located at 500 El Camino Real. Middle Plaza will include open space for families and friends to spend time, select office spaces, and features architecture that compliments Menlo Park’s character. All eight units are reserved for low income households.

Rents and income category designation:

Eight low income (80% area median income) 1-bedroom units for $2,413/month

Rents amount may change when the income limits and utility allowances are updated

HouseKeys is Menlo Park’s BMR administrator and manages the application process and lottery drawing for the BMR units. The deadline to apply is Feb. 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. It is highly recommended to create a profile through the HouseKeys website ahead of the deadline.

For information about the income requirements and how to apply for the available 1-bedroom BMR units, please visit the HouseKeys Middle Plaza webpage.