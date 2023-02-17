Agents of Change is documentary screening on February 21

Join the Menlo Park Library to watch a documentary about the movement in 1968 that led to San Francisco State University establishing the nation’s first College of Ethnic Studies, and then listen to an expert from Stanford to look at things a little closer to home. The screening and discussion takes place on Tuesday, February 21 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street).

Linking the past and the present, Agents of Change unfolds with contemporary interviews, including the reflections of actor Danny Glover, who was a student leader at San Francisco State and part of the movement, and archival footage featuring the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, James Brown, Julian Bond, Stokely Carmichael and more.

Following the film, there will be a discussion with Stanford scholar Jameelah Morris, who will shed some light on how and when the movement reached that University’s doors.

Can’t make it to the event? Menlo Park residents with a library card can view the film via Kanopy. The service lets you stream films anytime, anywhere on the website or app. It has a variety of movie genres, documentaries, instructional films and even a children’s section.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.