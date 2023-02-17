Atherton police investigating residential burglary on Polhemus Avenue

On Thursday, February 16, at approximately 8:01pm, Atherton Police Department officers responded to a residential alarm in the 200 block of Polhemus Avenue. While checking the residence, officers located a broken glass door and discovered the master bedroom closet was rummaged through.

This incident is under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

If you live around Polhemus Avenue, please check your surveillance video and report any possible leads to the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

There was approximately a 10-minute delay before the alarm company notified APD of the alarm. Please consider having your alarm system monitored for free by our PD Dispatch Center by calling 650-688-6500.