Creating Your Young Adult Novel and Marketing Your Work is topic on February 22

by Contributed Content on February 18, 2023

Charlie Jane Anders has won the Hugo, Nebula, Sturgeon, Lambda Literary, Crawford and Locus Awards for her young adult and sci-fi writing, and she’s currently the science fiction and fantasy book reviewer for The Washington Post.

Adult and teen writers are invited to join the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) on Wednesday,  February 22 from 4:30 to 6:00 pm to learn about Charlie Jane’s journey to becoming a writer, and her tips on creating characters and marketing your book.

