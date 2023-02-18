Registration for Spring Public Hikes at Djerassi is now open

Participating in one of the Public Sculpture Hikes on the 583-acre ranch that houses the Djerassi Resident Artists Program has long been a favorite activity by InMenlo contributors. Photographer Robb Most surveyed the land in 2019; this writer joined photographer Riggy Rackin in 2017 and photographer Frances Freyberg in 2012.

Reservations for Spring guided tours of current sculptures opens today. The hikes take place on the property on Sunday’s from March 5 through November 26 at 10:00 am.

Groups of up to 20 people will be guided by the Djerassi Hike Program Director, Danny Goldberg, and volunteer docents on a journey to explore 40+ sculptures and installations. These hikes span 3.5 miles with an elevation change of 300 feet over 3 hours.

Reservations for Public Hikes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and always fill up quickly. Each person can reserve up to 3 spots on the paid hikes and 2 spots on the free hikes. There is a maximum of 20 hikers on each excursion.

If you have any questions, you can email Danny Goldberg, Hikes Program Director, at dgoldberg@djerassi.org.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2919