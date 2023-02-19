Kepler’s presents Senator Bernie Sanders in conversation with John Nichols

Kepler’s is presenting Senator Bernie Sanders and The Nation’s National Affairs Correspondent John Nichols in adiscussion of Sanders’ new book, It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism.on Saturday, March 4, at 7:00 pm. The event takes place at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, 255 South Almaden Boulevard, San Jose. Purchase tickets online.

Senator Sanders wants you to feel the anger—then do something about it. Should we just accept that three billionaires control more wealth than the bottom half of our society? How can we stop the super-rich from buying elections and politicians? How do we create a fair society, a just financial reality?

Join Bernie Sanders, John Nichols, and Kepler’s own Angie Coiro for an urgent and inspirational conversation.

Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2 years old and must be worn at all times in the venue, and throughout the duration of the event.