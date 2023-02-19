Online Cooking Class on February 23: The African Heritage Diet

The ancestors of African Americans brought many wonderful food traditions to parts of the Caribbean, South America, and the southern states of the U.S.

This interactive cooking demonstration on Thursday, February 23, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm blends nutrition and cultural history with delicious cooking techniques to celebrate African heritage in communities across the country. Register via Zoom.

Download the recipes(PDF, 495KB), and join us as we make a delicious jollof rice and blackened okra!