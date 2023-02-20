Packed agenda at Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on February 22

Menlo Park City Council member Betsy Nash alerted us about a number of items on the agenda at the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Wednesday, February 22. Among them:

* Menlo Park Community Campus naming;

* Adding pickleball to the Facilities Master Plan; and

* Returning the zipline ride to Nealon Park.

This is a hybrid meeting and participants can join online or in person.

Access the meeting online:

Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join)

Meeting ID 862-7050-1185

Access the meeting via phone:

Dial 669-900-6833

Meeting ID 862-7050-1185

Press *9 via phone to raise your hand to speak

Join the meeting in person:

Belle Haven Branch Library, 413 Ivy Drive, Menlo Park

Zipline photo by Robb Most (c) 2022