Packed agenda at Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on February 22

by Linda Hubbard on February 20, 2023

Menlo Park City Council member Betsy Nash alerted us about a number of items on the agenda at the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Wednesday, February 22. Among them:

*   Menlo Park Community Campus naming;
*   Adding pickleball to the Facilities Master Plan; and
*   Returning the zipline ride to Nealon Park.

This is a hybrid meeting and participants can join online or in person.

Access the meeting online:

Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join)
Meeting ID 862-7050-1185

Access the meeting via phone:

Dial 669-900-6833
Meeting ID 862-7050-1185
Press *9 via phone to raise your hand to speak

Join the meeting in person:

Belle Haven Branch Library, 413 Ivy Drive, Menlo Park

Zipline photo by Robb Most (c) 2022

