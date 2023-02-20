Packed agenda at Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on February 22
Menlo Park City Council member Betsy Nash alerted us about a number of items on the agenda at the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Wednesday, February 22. Among them:
* Menlo Park Community Campus naming;
* Adding pickleball to the Facilities Master Plan; and
* Returning the zipline ride to Nealon Park.
This is a hybrid meeting and participants can join online or in person.
Access the meeting online:
Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join)
Meeting ID 862-7050-1185
Access the meeting via phone:
Dial 669-900-6833
Meeting ID 862-7050-1185
Press *9 via phone to raise your hand to speak
Join the meeting in person:
Belle Haven Branch Library, 413 Ivy Drive, Menlo Park
Zipline photo by Robb Most (c) 2022
Leave a Comment