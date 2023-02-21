Atherton resident Edan Cui wins Pacific Grove City Championship

Edan Cui of Atherton made three straight birdies on his back nine to capture the AmateurGolf.com Pacific Grove City Championship by one stroke over Niall Shiels Donegan of Mill Valley at Pacific Grove Golf Links on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Fifteen-year-old Cui, who attends Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough, posted a score of 69-68—137, three-under-par, while Donegan finished at 72-66—138, and Joshua Wang of Palo Alto was third at 70-70—140.

“[On Saturday], I struggled a bit, but my short game saved me,” said Cui, who also won the 2022 AJGA Junior at Dupont, the 2021 UHY New York Junior and numerous other junior events. “[On Sunday,] my driver was awesome, and that helped me out a lot. The course is beautiful. You get to play a tree-lined course on the front nine, and you have the awesome ocean views on the back nine.”

The scenic Pacific Grove Course is known as “The Poor Man’s Pebble Beach,” but some golfers enjoy it even more than the famed course virtually next door.