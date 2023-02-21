Caltrain to suspend weekend rail service for electrification work

Caltrain Electrification will provide passengers with greener, faster and more frequent service. To finish critical electrification construction and testing in time to begin passenger service in 2024, Caltrain will suspend rail service in select areas on weekends throughout the year. The first shutdowns will be between San Francisco and Millbrae, on Feb. 25 –26, March 4–5 and March 11–12.

Caltrain encourages riders to seek alternative transit options if they would better suit their transportation needs. Bus bridge service will be available to Caltrain-dependent riders, but passengers should expect delays and longer travel times. Please allow up to 45 minutes extra travel time due to the bus bridges. Customers traveling into/out of San Francisco should transfer to BART at Millbrae station.

To reduce the impact on weekday service and to ensure the project is completed safely and on time, more rail service suspensions will occur along other parts of the Peninsula throughout the year. Work at the Menlo Park station is tentatively scheduled to occur in April and May.

Visit the Caltrain status page for the latest information about weekend impacts. Weekday service will not be affected.

For more information about Caltrain’s weekday schedule, visit the Caltrain schedules webpage.