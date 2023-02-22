Listen to music performed by 2XG on February 25

2XG is “The Son & Father, Native American, Ultimate Blues Duo” who are bringing their music to Menlo Park on Saturday, February 25 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the library.

Paul and Rich Steward are a soulful rhythm and blues team both born on the Pomo Indian lands of the Elem Indian Colony reservation in Lake County. The duo has traveled worldwide with their mesmerizing sound, recorded multiple albums, and received countless honors and awards.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.