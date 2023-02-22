Windstorm downs trees and power lines in Menlo Park

Yesterday’s windstorm which extended into the evening hours toppled trees and power lines in Menlo Park, with the Menlo Oaks neighborhood particularly hard hit (based on our roving photographers’ reports).

As of around 3:00 pm today, much of downtown Menlo Park remained without power. Stores that remained open were accepting cash payments with the credit card machines not functioning due to lack of electricity.

Menlo Park Mayor Jen Wolosin emailed: “To sign up to receive notifications and restoration status updates directly from PG&E, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/. From there you can enter your address. The site will then take you to an “Outage Status” page. On that page there is a link titled, “Get Notifications.”

According to a City of Menlo Park report, between 1 p.m., Tuesday, and 9 a.m., Wednesday, the City of Menlo Park received 16 calls for trees down and 27 calls for broken tree limbs down or other tree issues.

Menlo Park residents can call 650-330-6780 from 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (business hours) and 650-330-6300 overnight (after hours) to report fallen trees.

Many traffic signals remain out due to widespread power outages. If a traffic signal is out or flashing red, treat the intersection as a 4-way stop.

The City reminds its residents: “PG&E crews are working as safely and as quickly as possible to restore power. After an outage, their crews’ first task is to assess damage. In the case of major outages, this assessment can take several hours to a few days. During this phase, you may see their trucks in your neighborhood as you continue to experience an outage. The information they gather helps them plan their work.

“In an outage situation, addressing hazardous situations such as downed wires is priority. Next, they focus on restoring as many customers as they can, as quickly as possible. They also prioritize repairs that restore service to critical facilities such as hospitals, water pumping stations, and police and fire departments.”

Top two photos showing downed tree near Peninsula School and downed power line on Edge Rd. by @julesappleby; third photo shows Klamath Dr. in Sharon Heights by Robb Most; bottom photo in Menlo Oaks neighborhood by Mary Ann Carmack