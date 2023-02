Barre3 pop-up event at Springline on February 26

On Sunday, February 26, from 9:30 to 11:00 am, Barre3 Menlo Park is bringing its Menlo Park studio to The Plaza at Springline (1300 El Camino) for the community to enjoy a low-impact, full-body workout. Remember to bring your yoga mat!

RSVP via EventBrite link or by emailing Noelle@springline.com