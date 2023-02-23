City of Menlo Park offers hotel stays to those affected by extended power outages

For Menlo Park residents who remain without power, please call the City Manager’s Office at 650-330-6610 before 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for information on how to request one-night hotel stays. Residents can also visit the City Manager’s Office at City Hall before 5:30 p.m. or the Belle Haven Branch Library before 8:00 p.m. to speak with someone in person.

To qualify for this one-night hotel stay program, the resident must live in an area with a current and confirmed PG&E power outage. Those seeking to make a request should email their request to swstotle@menlopark.gov before 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Please include “Request for power outage hotel stay” in the subject line of your email. You will need to provide names of persons to be relocated, contact information, and proof of residency.

Email your request for a one-night hotel stay