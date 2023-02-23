First the wind, then a little rain in Menlo Park

It’s less breezy today in Menlo Park, although the forecast is for winds to pick up late afternoon into Friday. And the predicted rain has so far been minimal but more rain is expected later this evening.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recorded 0.01″ yesterday (Feb. 22) and 0.06″ as of 4:30 pm today. That brings the season-to-date to 25.33″.

Residents should avoid Northbound 101 from Willow Road to Marsh Road and Southbound 101 from Marsh Road to Willow Road due to emergency work on the freeway, which is closed. Traffic is detoured until further notice.

In addition, PG&E crews are conducting emergency work to replace a downed power pole on Marsh Road. This was one of the originating incidents of power outages in Atherton when a car struck the utility pole. Marsh Road will be closed from Middlefield Road to Bay Road until repairs are completed. It is anticipated that repairs will be in progress until approximately 10:00 pm tonight (February 23).

Yesterday afternoon PG&E reported that San Mateo County was the hardest hit county in the Bay Area from thes windstorm with the resulting power outages affecting nearly 1 in 3 people in the county, over 60,000 customers. Systemwide on the PG&E network over 400,000 customers have been affected.

In Menlo Park, at least one substation was severely affected with wires coming down across major travel lanes. Those and others require coordination with multiple agencies and restoration sometimes takes time. The City is working closely with PG&E to expedite repairs.

PG&E recommends customers track outages on their Outage Center map website. From that site, you can also enter your address to view an “outage status” page and get notifications. Please report any new outages that may occur by submitting them online to PG&E using your mobile device or calling 1-800-743-5002.

Photo shows downed tree in Menlo Oaks neighborhood.