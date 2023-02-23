Menlo Park City Council to hold emergency meeting at 5:00 on February 23

by Linda Hubbard on February 23, 2023

The Menlo Park City Council has scheduled an emergency meeting today (Thursday, Feb. 23) at 5:00 p.m. to discuss and provide direction to staff regarding the PG&E power outages resulting from the  recent windstorm and the associated health, safety and welfare risks. This will be a hybrid meeting with participants able to join in-person at the City Council Chambers or online via Zoom.

City Council emergency meeting (hybrid)
View the agenda

  • Access the meeting online:
    Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join)
    Meeting ID: 813-3896-6355
  • Access the meeting via phone:
    Dial 669-900-6833
    Meeting ID: 813-3896-6355
    Press *9 via phone to raise your hand to speak
  • Join the meeting in person:
    City Council Chambers
    751 Laurel St.
Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search