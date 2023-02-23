Menlo Park City Council to hold emergency meeting at 5:00 on February 23
The Menlo Park City Council has scheduled an emergency meeting today (Thursday, Feb. 23) at 5:00 p.m. to discuss and provide direction to staff regarding the PG&E power outages resulting from the recent windstorm and the associated health, safety and welfare risks. This will be a hybrid meeting with participants able to join in-person at the City Council Chambers or online via Zoom.
City Council emergency meeting (hybrid)
View the agenda
- Access the meeting online:
Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join)
Meeting ID: 813-3896-6355
- Access the meeting via phone:
Dial 669-900-6833
Meeting ID: 813-3896-6355
Press *9 via phone to raise your hand to speak
- Join the meeting in person:
City Council Chambers
751 Laurel St.
