Menlo Park City Council to hold emergency meeting at 5:00 on February 23

The Menlo Park City Council has scheduled an emergency meeting today (Thursday, Feb. 23) at 5:00 p.m. to discuss and provide direction to staff regarding the PG&E power outages resulting from the recent windstorm and the associated health, safety and welfare risks. This will be a hybrid meeting with participants able to join in-person at the City Council Chambers or online via Zoom.

