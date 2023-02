Yep, that’s snow on them thar hills!

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most got a break in the cloud cover while walking the Dish and was able to capture the snow in the area north and south of Windy Hill along Skyline Blvd.

It was just more rain in Menlo Park and surrounding communities. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recorded 0.39″ yesterday (2/23) and 1.18″ as of 1:00 pm today (2/24).

That brings the season-to-date to 26.84″!