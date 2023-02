Shout out to the lavender creme brûlée at Flea Street

Not being much of a dessert eater, I can usually pass. My spouse, on the other hand, has a bit of a sweet tooth.

A few nights ago at Flea Street we found something we could not only enjoy together but proclaim as the “best creme brûlée ever” as we told owner Jesse Cool.

The secret: lavender. So, so delicious. The fruit and biscotti on top — an added plus.