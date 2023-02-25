Snow on the western hills captured readers’ attention

A number of readers emailed photos of the snow on the western hills. Above is one that Ole Agesen took while cycling on Old La Honda Road yesterday.

Below is a photo taken on Skyline yesterday by Jules Appleby.

The next one is by Mike Laine, who captured the action of people pulling over to take photos near 280.

The snow remained visible today as captured by Robin Tobias and Dennis Nugent below. With rain on the way — and slightly higher temperatures — the snow is likely to be washed away. So enjoy the views today!