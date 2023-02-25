Snow on the western hills captured readers’ attention

by Linda Hubbard on February 25, 2023

A number of readers emailed photos of the snow on the western hills. Above is one that Ole Agesen took while cycling on Old La Honda Road yesterday.

Below is a photo taken on Skyline yesterday by Jules Appleby.

The next one is by Mike Laine, who captured the action of people pulling over to take photos near 280.

The snow remained visible today as captured by Robin Tobias and Dennis Nugent below. With rain on the way — and slightly higher temperatures — the snow is likely to be washed away. So enjoy the views today!

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search