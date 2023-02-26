Listen to storyteller Muriel Johnson on February 28

Storyteller Muriel Johnson will be at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) on Tuesday, February 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm to take you on a journey from West Africa to the Black American South as she shares folktales.

Hear her captivating rendition of one of Zora Neale Hurston’s lesser known short stories and an enticing adaptation of a popular Haitian folktale that originated in Nigeria.

This program is appropriate for adults and teens.