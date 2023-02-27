Conscious Parenting is topic of virtual lecture on March 1

Conscious parenting teaches parents and kids how to communicate. It’s a compassionate, fair, and effective way of talking to each other. This collaborative method focuses on eliminating the 3 R’s — retaliation, rebellion, and resistance — to improve your relationship with your child or teen.

Katherine Sellery, an internationally renowned parenting expert, has helped thousands of families build stronger relationships with their kids. Using strategies that create deeper connection, her conscious parenting methods help cultivate healthier communication based in love, care, and mutual respect.

Register online.for this virtual lecture that will take place on Wednesday, March 1, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.