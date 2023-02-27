Conscious Parenting is topic of virtual lecture on March 1

by Contributed Content on February 27, 2023

Conscious parenting teaches parents and kids how to communicate. It’s a compassionate, fair, and effective way of talking to each other. This collaborative method focuses on eliminating the 3 R’s — retaliation, rebellion, and resistance — to improve your relationship with your child or teen.

Katherine Sellery, an internationally renowned parenting expert, has helped thousands of families build stronger relationships with their kids. Using strategies that create deeper connection, her conscious parenting methods help cultivate healthier communication based in love, care, and mutual respect.

Register online.for this virtual lecture that will take place on Wednesday, March  1, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search