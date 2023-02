Garden soil and mulches is garden topic on March 1

What is soil made of, and how can you improve it to help your plants grow?

Join the Menlo Park Library via Zoom on Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm to learn more about the differences between soil and mulch, and which mulch is best for different conditions.

Menlo Park Library garden talks take place on the first Wednesday of each month.