Rain continues to fall on Menlo Park with more expected

The latest series of rainstorms that began yesterday (2/26/23) with 0.27″ falling in Menlo Park continued today.

Most of the rain (so far!) fell in the morning with showers continuing this afternoon. And more is on the way!

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge recorded 0.66″ as of 3:00 pm today, bringing the season-to-date to 27.77″ (including yesterday’s total).