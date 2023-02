Spotted: M-A’s Kiely Tabaldo winning wrestling championship

Menlo -Atherton High School senior Kiely Tabaldo won the CCS championship 9-0 which is considered a Major Decision, and won the State Title 3-0. She is 34-0 this year. She won in the 111 lb weight class.

In her freshman year she won CCS at 101 lbs and last year won CCS at 111 lbs. There was no CCS championship in 2020.

Kiely is the fourth female wrestler to earn a State title for M-A in the last 6 years.