Atherton Library chosen as 2023 All-Electric Leader, Outstanding Commercial Project by Peninsula Clean Energy

The Atherton Library was chosen as the 2023 All-Electric Leader, Outstanding Commercial Project by Peninsula Clean Energy. The all-electric 9,601-square-foot public library, completed in June 2022, is nearly double the size of the previous library and is wired for a 100 kW rooftop solar system intended to supply all of the structure’s energy needs.

“The Atherton Library represents the evolution of our city center by showcasing how building innovation can support our carbon-reduction goals while preserving historic charm,” said Rick DeGolia, Atherton council member and chair of Peninsula Clean Energy’s board of directors. “We designed and built this facility with no natural gas connection, so it is a 100 percent all-electric building.”

Other 2023 Building Electrification Award Winners include: The Casita Kastrop ADU received Outstanding Residential New Construction (Accessory Dwelling Unit) award; Solar and Heat Pumping to the Max, a 1,750-square-foot single-family home in Redwood City received Most Inspirational Residential Project, and the 2,200-square-foot Whitehair Home in San Mateo was named Outstanding Residential Modernization.

Atherton Library by Robb Most (c) 2022