Friends of the Library two-day book sale on March 3 & 4

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library are hosting a two-day book sale featuring a wide variety of adult fiction and non-fiction, collectibles, CDs, DVDs, and children’s books. Most items are priced at $1 or $2. All funds raised support library programs and events.

The sale takes place on Friday, March 3, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday, March 4, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the main library (800 Alma St.).

