Menlo Park summer camp fair set for March 3

Learn about our camp programs, including Camp Menlo, Menlo Mania, sports camps, library camps and more on Friday, March 3, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Camps have activities to promote literacy, social and physical development.

Enjoy pizza, crafts, games, camp registration information and a raffle for a free week of camp

Sign up at the Summer Camp Fair to receive 10% off city-run camp programs.

The Camp Fair takes place at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St., Menlo Park.