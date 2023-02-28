Menlo Park summer camp fair set for March 3

by Contributed Content on February 28, 2023

Learn about our camp programs, including Camp Menlo, Menlo Mania, sports camps, library camps and more on Friday, March 3, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Camps have activities to promote literacy, social and physical development.

Enjoy pizza, crafts, games, camp registration information and a raffle for a free week of camp

Sign up at the Summer Camp Fair to receive 10% off city-run camp programs.

The Camp Fair takes place at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St., Menlo Park.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search