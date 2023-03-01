Battle of the Bands at the Guild Theatre on March 3

On Friday, March 3, at 7:00 pm, the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park will host a Battle of the Bands, featuring Pluie!, Vudu Caravan, and 3pm Oats representing Santa Clara University, and Bitch Cup, Easha, and Banana Bred representing Stanford. The bands and their fans will compete for points.

The winner will be determined by a judging panel of two and the audience members. The winner will receive a special prize package of $250 in cash and the chance to open for a future act at the Guild Theater.

The event is being hosted by Vecino Lemonade, a youth grassroots creative experience organization. For tickets, visit the Guild’s website or click here.