New from Elizabeth McCarthy: sugar panorama eggs for Easter

InMenlo readers became acquainted with Menlo Park resident Elizabeth McCarthy’s skill with sugar last Halloween with her Day of the Dead sugar skulls. She’s now working on something her mother taught her to make — sugar panorama eggs for Easter.

“I’m using her molds from 50 years ago,” she explains. “They’ve been part of my Easter since childhood.”

Label this pursuit labor intensive; each egg takes about a week from start to finish. “There are a lot of different steps,” she says.

The good news — they will last for years.

Made of edible materials, they are meant as works of art, not something you eat.

“Usually I give them away to family and friends,” says Elizabeth. “But this year I’m selling them locally for $40 each on Nextdoor.

Or contact her by phone — 650-328-2083 — to order your egg.

Photos of sugar eggs courtesy of Elizabeth McCarthy