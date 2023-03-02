Blood drive at LDS church in Menlo Park on March 4

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Menlo Park will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 4 at 1105 Valparaiso Ave. The drive will take place in the Stake Center.

SBC has a critical need for All Blood Types, especially Type O. Just an hour can help save the lives of multiple patients. Please note that walk-in availability may be limited, so we encourage donors to make an appointment by visiting stanford.io/3xnwn1O, via the SBC mobile app or by calling (888) 723-7831.

“Blood donors are essential to the health and safety of our community. You never know when you or someone you know could need blood,“ said Monica Doleshel-Aquirre, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “In critical situations, it’s the blood that has already been donated that saves lives at a moment’s notice. That’s why we are asking our community members to step up and come out to the Menlo Park LDS Church blood drive. In just one hour, you could donate enough blood to help multiple patients in need.”

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification. Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

As a special thanks for keeping patients a priority, anyone who donates at this drive will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Golden State Warriors’ last home game of the regular season against the Oklahoma City Thunder.