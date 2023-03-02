Meet Kris Jensen — Jasper Ridge Farm’s new Executive Director

Kris Jensen has worked for a number of non-profits in his career. But this is the first time his office is in a barn!

“I’m usually greeted by the goats,” he says. “You get a lot of animal love in this job. They’re my co-workers!”

Kris became Jasper Ridge Farm’s Executive Director in January. Located on Webb Ranch property in Portola Valley, the non-profit offers children and adults in need animal assisted program. A mobile unit brings animals to client locations.

“People today are so disengaged from nature and animals,” he says. “But introduce them to animals, and they just relax. It’s more than just fun, it’s life changing.”

A Bay Area native, Kris worked mostly recently as the ED of GreenTown Los Altos. Prior to that, he worked as the ED for San Bruno Mountain Watch in Brisbane, and Collective Roots in East Palo Alto.

He says he knew when he was a student at San Jose State that he wanted to serve the community in one way or another. He has particular penchant for working with veterans and kids with disabilities.

“I view my mission as making sure people know we exist and what our programs are.”

Supporters new and old can meet Kris in person this Saturday, March 4, from 9:00 am to noon. Please RSVP to Tracy White, Director of Development at tracy@jasperridgefarm.org.

Learn more about Jasper Ridge Farm on the organization’s website.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023